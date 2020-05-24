UBS Group Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $136.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWK. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.56.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.49. 1,536,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

