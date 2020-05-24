Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $181.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Cfra dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.68.

UNP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,208. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

