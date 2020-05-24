Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $54.80 on Major Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.80 or 0.00622485 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $504.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,803.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.02559482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012554 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,179 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.