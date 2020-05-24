Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to $6.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,854. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 206,123 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

