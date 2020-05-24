Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Upbit. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $589,679.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.02304112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.02559420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00482440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00692103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00517704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,890,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

