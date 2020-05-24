VIBE Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $338,486.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.03780813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031045 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

