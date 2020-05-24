Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

