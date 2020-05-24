Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $620.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $614.82 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $238.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.46. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.