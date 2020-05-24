Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

