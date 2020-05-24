Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 6,940,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

