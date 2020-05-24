Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post sales of $12.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.98 million and the highest is $13.97 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $10.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $48.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $50.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.38 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $67.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.

JCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,368.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCAP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,448. The company has a market cap of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

