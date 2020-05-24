Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post sales of $12.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.98 million and the highest is $13.97 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $10.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $48.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $50.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.38 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $67.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.
JCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JCAP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,448. The company has a market cap of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.
About Jernigan Capital
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
