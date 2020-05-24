Zacks: Analysts Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics also posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on EKSO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.05. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

