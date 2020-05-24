Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.66). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

Several analysts have commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

XENT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 324,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.