Zacks: Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. LexinFintech’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $62,000. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

