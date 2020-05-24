Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.51 Billion

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $14.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.33 billion and the lowest is $8.28 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $28.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $77.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.94 billion to $88.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.88 billion to $108.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PSX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 2,036,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,782. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

