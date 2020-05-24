Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.04. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. 189,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $707,028. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Orth bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,829 shares of company stock worth $154,653. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3,755.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.