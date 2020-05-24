Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce $12.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $12.40 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $53.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%.

AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 7,902.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

