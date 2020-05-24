Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

