Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

