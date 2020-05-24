Zacks: Brokerages Expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoRay.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ISR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 465,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

