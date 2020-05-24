Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post $118.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.07 million and the highest is $124.25 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $118.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $467.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.46 million to $500.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.81 million, with estimates ranging from $437.40 million to $529.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RPAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 2,170,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

