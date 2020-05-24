ZUM TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,466.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $147,939.50 and approximately $1,466.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00692103 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003607 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,856,206,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,856,206,793 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.