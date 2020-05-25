$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Qualys posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,380,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Qualys by 69.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 184,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Qualys by 4,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 275,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,754. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $113.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

