-$0.68 EPS Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $98,774.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,369,685.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $566,002 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 538,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,618. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.