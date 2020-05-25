-$1.49 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings per share of ($1.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

