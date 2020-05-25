10,000 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 55.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.72 on Monday, reaching $816.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,987,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $706.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.53. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of -917.84 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

