1,794 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 112,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.86. 5,606,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.