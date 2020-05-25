1,794 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 112,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.86. 5,606,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit