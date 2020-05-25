4,212 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 375,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

