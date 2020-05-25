6,201 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 1,868,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,691. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

