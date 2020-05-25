70,000 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. 1,883,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,371. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

