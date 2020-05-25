9,600 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $91.10. 900,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,503. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.30.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

