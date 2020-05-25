AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $92.10. 5,505,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

