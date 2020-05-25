Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $1,269,938.56 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 31,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,269,938.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $41.73 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

