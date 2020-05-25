Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 815 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 57,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 471,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,861. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

