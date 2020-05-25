Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

NYSE:D traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.51. 2,977,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

