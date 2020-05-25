Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.10. 46,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,280. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $222.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day moving average of $207.20.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

