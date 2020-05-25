Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $856,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. 15,394,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,594,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

