Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 766 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,792,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 4,913,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,787,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 391,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,090 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

