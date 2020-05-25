Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.96. 2,089,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

