Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) insider Michael Hale purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Michael Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Michael Hale acquired 25,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,234.94).

Shares of AEO stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. Aeorema Communications PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

