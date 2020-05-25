AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut AJ Bell to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

LON:AJB opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.98) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 464 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.64.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of £448.64 ($590.16), for a total transaction of £2,243,200 ($2,950,802.42).

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

