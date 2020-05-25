Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,410.42. 1,309,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,331.95. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

