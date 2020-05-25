Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.43. 2,334,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

