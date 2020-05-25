Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.72. Lennar reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,401. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

