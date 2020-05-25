Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €17.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.44 ($17.95).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

