Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €17.70 by UBS Group

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.44 ($17.95).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit