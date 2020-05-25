AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 207,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 856,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,629,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

