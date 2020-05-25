AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,629,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

