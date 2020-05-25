Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.10 on Thursday.

Banco Espirito Santo Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

