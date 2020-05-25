Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €1.70 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.14) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.74 ($3.18).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

