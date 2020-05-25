Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Belvoir Lettings stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. Belvoir Lettings has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company has a market cap of $44.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.66.

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

